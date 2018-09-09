ASSOCIATED PRESS

A congressional candidate from Georgia says he’s ordering campaign signs and sending surrogates to meetings while he serves a jail sentence that could keep him locked up through Election Day. Democrat Steve Foster of Dalton said in a jailhouse phone call to The Associated Press he has no intention to quit the race after a judge sentenced him Aug. 14 to spend six months in jail for a misdemeanor drunken driving conviction. The Nov. 6 election is just two months away. “Look, I’m not withdrawing,” Foster said by phone Wednesday from the Catoosa County jail near the Georgia-Tennessee state line. The 61-year-old former physician is the first Democrat since 2012 to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. Tom Graves in northwest Georgia’s 14th District. Even if he was free to campaign, Foster would be considered a longshot. Graves ran unopposed in his last two elections and won his last contested race with 73 percent of the vote.

READ MORE AT THE ASSOCIATED PRESS