OpenAI CEO Sam Altman is speaking in front of Congress about the dangers of AI after his company’s ChatGPT exploded in popularity in the past few months.

Lawmakers are grilling the CEO, stressing that ChatGPT and other models could reshape ‘human history’ for better or worse, likening it to either the printing press or the atomic bomb.

Altman, who looked flushed and wide-eyed during the grilling over the future AI could create, admitted his ‘worst fears’ are that ‘significant harm’ could be caused to the world using his technology.

‘If this technology goes wrong, it could go quite wrong, and we want to be vocal about that. We want to work with the government to prevent that from happening,’ he continued.

Tuesday’s hearing is the first of a series intended to write rules for AI, which lawmakers said should have been done years ago.

Senator Richard Blumenthal, who presided over the hearing, said Congress failed to seize the moment with the birth of social media, allowing predators to harm children – but that moment has not passed with AI.

