Congress wants to unleash federal spies at your hotel and coffee shop

Americans have learned in the last five years of one scandal after another the Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Act enabled.

The FBI exploited FISA to illegally spy on the Trump presidential campaign and to wrongfully search millions of Americans’ emails and online records.

The good news is FISA’s most intrusive provision, Section 702, will expire Dec. 31.

The bad news is the Deep State Caucus in Congress is championing a “reform” to allow the feds to secretly and illegally breach far more Americans’ privacy.

In lieu of putting a constitutional leash on federal snoops, plenty of congressmen of both parties support what should be called the Biden Big Brother Better Act.

The FISA surveillance-expansion provision is tucked into the 3,000+ page National Defense Authorization Act of 2024.

Sen. Mike Lee (R-Utah) warns the reform bill is a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” and urged fellow senators not to “trust any bill so large that it has to be delivered by handcart.”

