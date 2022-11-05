House Democrats’ legal fight with former President Donald Trump to get his taxes threatens to open a Pandora’s box that empowers lawmakers to weaponize the IRS and gain limitless access to political opponents’ financial data.

Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee are asking the Supreme Court to grant them unlimited authority to compel the IRS to provide them with any taxpayer information. That would potentially allow lawmakers to use tax returns as ammunition to inflict political wounds on their opponents.

Court watchers and tax experts warn that if Democrats get their way, it would be open season on data from tax returns against anyone the party running the House doesn’t like, including rival politicians, civil rights leaders or judges.

