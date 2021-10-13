DAILYMAIL.COM

The House voted Tuesday to extend the debt ceiling until December 3, allowing the Treasury Department to borrow $480 billion to pay the nation’s bills. The vote was 219-206, with only Democrats voting in the affirmative and Republicans voting against. Lawmakers passed the stopgap measure approved in the Senate last week, which will be promptly signed by President Joe Biden. The vote was structured in such a way that members voted on a rule governing floor debate on three separate measures, allowing politically vulnerable lawmakers some cover, as they didn’t have to vote specifically on a debt ceiling hike. In the run-up to the vote, House Rules Committee Chairman Jim McGovern hammered Republicans for resisting pushing up the debt limit. ‘What we’re doing here is paying for the bills that Donald Trump and the Republicans accumulated,’ McGovern said on the House floor. ‘It’s like my Republican friends went to a fancy restaurant, drank champagne, ate caviar and ran out of the restaurant before paying the bill.’

