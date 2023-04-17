Rep. Bryan Steil, R-Wis., revealed Wednesday that Newsmax will now be on the channel guide for televisions in House of Representatives offices.

Steil said on “The Record with Greta Van Susteren” that he led an effort as House Administration Committee chair to put Newsmax on all the offices’ DirecTV receivers after the network and AT&T agreed to a new contract.

“What I learned is the House of Representatives gets our channels from DirecTV and we didn’t have Newsmax on,” Steil said. “And I said, ‘Well, now that we got this DirecTV behind us, let’s take the opportunity to put Newsmax’s on the TV of every single House of Representatives office.'”

“It’s now on channel 10,” Steil said, adding that viewers can now call their member of Congress and “tell them to turn the TV to channel 10 so they can watch Newsmax and get the news direct — the truth about what’s going on in Washington, D.C.”

House Democrats under Nancy Pelosi had prevented members of Congress from viewing Newsmax on their official channel guide.

Newsmax is the fourth highest-rated cable news channel in the United States. Newsmax provides viewers with balanced coverage on national and world news — and, according to Nielsen-MRI, more than half of Newsmax’s viewers identify as Democratic or independent voters.