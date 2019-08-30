THE HILL:

An outbreak of the deadly Ebola virus in several provinces in the Democratic Republic of the Congo has claimed more than 2,000 lives, the country’s government said Friday, a grim milestone that underscores just how far health authorities are from stopping the year-old conflagration.

The Congolese government said it had identified 3,004 confirmed and probable cases of the virus, and 2,006 people had died. The actual numbers are likely far higher, as families hide their sick to escape stigma.

The outbreak is the largest in Congo’s history, and the second-largest in modern times, after an outbreak in three West African nations earlier this decade that killed more than 11,300 people. The number of cases in the current outbreak are three times as high as the total number of Ebola cases ever identified in nine previous outbreaks in Congo, dating back to 1976.

And despite a vaccine that has reached more than 207,000 people and two promising treatments for those who have contracted the virus, the mortality rate in the current outbreak — more than 67 percent — is far higher than the outbreak in West Africa.

“We have now lost more than 2,000 women, men, and children to the Ebola epidemic, and we are still in the race of our lives to stop the spread of the disease,” said Whitney Elmer, who oversees the Ebola response team for the nongovernmental organization, Mercy Corps.