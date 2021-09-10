Dailymail.com

More than 600,000 U.S. Postal Service workers were left in limbo by President Joe Biden’s mandate for all federal employees to be vaccinated

The USPS serves as an independent agency and is normally exempt from mandates unless otherwise stated by the president

Instead, USPS will be treated like a large private company, whose employees were ordered to either be inoculated or get weekly testing for COVID-19

Biden’s mandate faced backlash as the Republican National Committee prepares to sue to block the order and GOP officials plan their own legal actions

Business leaders across the nation are left confused by logistics of the mandate and ask for employers not to be left in the dark about rules and fines

United States Postal Service workers who thought they were exempt from President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for all federal workers will not be able to avoid getting the jab after all. But how the process will go into effect for the more than 600,000 USPS employees remains muddled as the White House sent out a clarification hours after Biden’s speech on Thursday, explaining that the USPS would follow the vaccine and testing guidelines of a private company, according to a White House official. The official, speaking on the condition of anonymity, told the Washington Post that the USPS was exempt from the mandate for public workers due to its status as an independent agency of the executive branch. ‘USPS has a separate statutory scheme and is traditionally independent of federal personnel actions like this,’ the Biden administration official said. ‘That said, USPS is strongly encouraged to comply. Also, [the Labor Department’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration] will cover USPS through the [emergency temporary standards], meaning that postal workers will be subject to the vaccination or testing policy announced today.’ This means rather than being treated like a federal agency, the USPS would follow the rules of private businesses after Biden ordered workers at companies with more than at least 100 employees to get vaccinated or tested weekly.

Read more at the Dailymail.com