THE AMERICAN MIRROR:

At the conclusion of her first speech to Congress after becoming House Speaker again, Nancy Pelosi realized she “skipped a couple pages” of her remarks.

“As we take the oath of office today,” Pelosi said, “we accept responsibility as daunting and demanding as any previous generations of leadership have faced.

“Guided by the vision and values of our Founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform,” she continued, “and the aspirations that we have for our children, let us meet that responsibility with wisdom, with courage, and with grace.”

Concluding moments later: “God bless you all and God bless the United States of America.”

Then she announced to herself, “I think I skipped a couple pages. I’m not sure,” on a hot mic.