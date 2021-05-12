Biz Pac Review:

At almost the same time as Trump’s statement [on conflict in Israel], Biden was tweeting about Uber and Lyft offering free rides to vaccination sites.

And picking dandelions in a field ….

With rockets raining down on our ally Israel from Hamas terrorists, the crisis on the southern border with Mexico perhaps as bad as it has ever been in history and now a significant gas shortage taking hold on the East Coast, a common question seems to be where is President Joe Biden?

With the world seemingly on fire, President Biden is facing serious scrutiny over his leadership. At the same time, the White House called a lid Tuesday at 3:34 pm, as noted by Fox News contributor Katie Pavlich.

All the while, Israel is stepping up airstrikes against senior Hamas commanders as hundreds of rockets fall from the sky, there are reports of Israeli tanks lining up on the border with the Gaza strip, and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is warning that the militants attacking Israel will “pay a very heavy price for their belligerence.”

But there isn’t much coming from the Biden administration, except a statement from White House press secretary Jen Psaki.

“Since last week, he has directed his team to engage intensively with senior Israeli and Palestinian officials, as well as leaders throughout the Middle East,” she said Tuesday. “His team is communicating a clear, consistent message in support of de-escalation, and that is our primary focus.”

After saying Biden condemns the rocket attacks and stands by Israel’s right to defend itself, Psaki would add, “We also stand against extremism that has inflicted violence on both Israeli and Palestinian communities.”

Meanwhile, former President Donald Trump took a clear, definitive stand against the violence being directed at Israel, which escalated quickly after Palestinians clashed with Israeli police at the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem.

“When I was in office we were known as the Peace Presidency, because Israel’s adversaries knew that the United States stood strongly with Israel and there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked,” Trump said in a statement.

“Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden’s weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies,” the release continued. “America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel’s right to defend itself.”

But that’s not the message coming from the Democratic Party, as radical members of “the squad” run with misguided emotions to condemn Israel … for being attacked.

It’s 7pm ET… do you know where Biden is?? 🤷🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/UvdkbComej — Deneen Borelli (@deneenborelli) May 11, 2021

