CBS Local:

A portion of Coney Island’s beach was closed off Thursday after human remains were found near the shore.

Police sources tell CBS2 that a badly decomposed body part, believed to be a human leg, was found submerged in the Brooklyn water stuck between the jetty rocks.

Police closed off the area around West 5th Street and the shoreline while they investigated the scene.

The medical examiner is now working to confirm that the body part is human remains and what the cause of death was.

According to multiple reports, multiple body parts were found wedged in the rocks by a recreational diver on Saturday.

Conditions in the water were reportedly too bad to attempt a recovery until Thursday morning.

The location where the alleged human remains were found is a short distance from the New York Aquarium.