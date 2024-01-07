Concerns as North Korea carries out live-fire drills for the third day of military exercises in a row as families living on border island of Yeonpyeong are told not to leave their homes

North Korea has carried out live-fire drills near its maritime border with the south in what is the third consecutive day of military exercises, with fears mounting over what has been labelled the biggest escalation in years.

Residents on the border island of Yeonpyeong, which was last hit by North Korean shells in 2010, have been warned to stay inside as gunfire has been heard nearby and in case the South launches any countermeasures.

‘North Korean gunfire is currently being heard,’ said a text message sent to all residents. ‘Troops on Yeonpyeong Island are currently responding, but residents are advised to be careful of outdoor activities,’ it added.

None of Pyongyang’s artillery shells have yet fallen south of the Northern Limit Line (NLL), the de-facto maritime border in the Yellow Sea, and no casualties have been reported, the Yonhap news agency reports.

It comes after dictator Kim Jong Un threatened a nuclear attack on the South during year-end meetings, and called for a build-up of his country’s military arsenal ahead of armed conflict that he warned could ‘break out any time’.

READ MORE