Mamadou Ba, head of the Portuguese “anti-hate” group SOS Racismo, spoke of the need to “kill the white man” at a recent online conference on “hate speech”.

Ba, a Portuguese citizen originally from Senegal, attended the conference on Saturday which was on the topic of “Racism and the Advancement of Hate Speech in the World”.

During the conference, which was attended by Portuguese speakers from Portugal and Brazil, Ba stated “it is necessary to kill the white man, murderer, colonial, and racist” to “prevent the social death of the black political subject”.

According to a report from Portuguese daily newspaper Correio da Manhã, the statement was a quote from Algerian far-left anti-colonialist political philosopher Frantz Fanon, who openly advocated for violence during the French rule of Algeria in his seminal work The Wretched of the Earth.

