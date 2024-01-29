Con artist accused of stealing $100M from Army to spend on luxe homes, cars is allowed to retire with full benefits: ‘I earned it’

A con artist who is accused of defrauding the US Army out of $100 million has been given the green light to retire with full benefits.

Janet Yamanaka Mello, 57, who is under criminal investigation, brazenly claims she “earned” her civil service retirement package despite allegedly using the funds to purchase over 30 homes, luxury cars and jewelry through the seven-year scheme.

The military admitted that there is nothing that can be done to withhold Mello’s benefits as they’re protected under a federal law that was held up in government bureaucracy.

“The command has no authority to impact Ms. Mello’s retirement,” an Army spokesperson told the San Antonio Express-News.

“In accordance with 5 U.S. Code Section 8312, an individual may be denied an annuity or retired pay on the basis of the service of the individual, if the individual is convicted of treason, rebellion or insurrection, or other similar offenses. There is no similar statutory authority for denying retired pay based on a conviction of other offenses.”

