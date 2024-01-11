Con artist accused of stealing $100M from Army to buy 31 homes, luxury cars: report

A Texas woman faces nearly 150 years in prison after she defrauded the US Army out of $100 million, allegedly using the funds to purchase over 30 homes, luxury cars and jewelry through the seven-year-long scheme.Janet Yamanaka Mello, 57, who worked as a civilian financial program manager at Fort Sam Houston, hatched a plan in 2016 to create a business titled “Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development” so she would siphon funds she received from the Army to herself.“Mello allegedly stole more than $100 million in Army funds by regularly submitting fraudulent paperwork that indicated an entity she controlled was entitled to receive funds from the Army,” according to a press release from the Department of Justice.The alleged fraudster began her scamming in 2016 when she created the bogus business called “Child Health and Youth Lifelong Development (CHYLD),” according to the San Antonio Express-News.Mello claimed her business provided services to military members and their families through the 4-H program but instead just funded a lavish lifestyle for herself.

