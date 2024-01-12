‘Completely Inappropriate’: Communist Seattle Teacher Allegedly Told Teens Identifying as ‘Straight’ Is Offensive

A Seattle, Washington, high school teacher who calls himself a communist is accused of telling his students that identifying as a “straight” person is offensive.

The news came after a parent filed a complaint with Chief Sealth High School, but Seattle Public Schools (SPS) reportedly stood by the teacher, KTTH’s Jason Rantz reported Wednesday.

Tenth-grade Ethnic Studies World History teacher and self-identified communist Ian Golash asked students to complete a “Social Identity Wheel” worksheet, according to the parent, who asked for anonymity. It asks students to explain their various identities, including racial, ethnic, gender, socio-economic status, physical, emotional, or developmental disabilities, and sexual orientation. The worksheet is intended to tell students that their identities determine whether they receive unearned privilege or oppression.

A 15-year-old student reportedly wrote down that he was “straight,” and Golash apparently did not like it.

