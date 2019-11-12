NEW YORK POST:

A new complaint to the Intelligence Community Inspector General alleges that the whistleblower who helped touched off House Democrats’ impeachment inquiry may have violated federal law by indirectly soliciting more than a quarter-million dollars from mostly anonymous sources via a GoFundMe page.

The complaint, which was filed anonymously last week and obtained by Fox News, alleged the donations from roughly 6,000 individuals “clearly constitute” gifts to a current intelligence official that may be restricted because of the employee’s official position under the law.

The GoFundMe pitch has raised more than $227,000 to date, the network reported.

The complaint also raised the possibility that some of the donations may have come from improper sources, and asked the ICIG to look into whether any “foreign citizen or agent of a foreign government” contributed.