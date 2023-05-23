To compare the G-7 to the little people (dwarves and midgets) who portrayed the Munchkins in the iconic Wizard of Oz is an insult to those people small in physical stature but gigantic in terms of character and integrity. The leaders of the G-7 are a disgrace to humanity.

Those little people in the Wizard of Oz exemplified talent and humanity. The soul-less bastards who assembled in Hiroshima over the past weekend are the anti-thesis of the Munchkins — physically taller than the Munchkins — except for possibly Zelensky and the U.K’s Rishi Sunak — but utterly devoid of morals and the gravitas of statecraft. What a clown show!

Ursula von der Leyen’s strident remarks on the need to strengthen the confrontation with China exemplifies the delusion:

“It is important for us to offer real alternatives to, for example, China’s One Belt, One Road initiative. And here is our joint initiative on infrastructure investment outside Europe, outside the G7. We are talking about a €600 billion package that the EU is launching together with the US and other countries for targeted infrastructure investments in the global South. We will have to take giant steps”.

Rather than try to pour oil on troubled waters, the G-7 band of miscreants are intent on trying to set that oil on fire. Their gathering in Hiroshima, the site of the first use of an atomic bomb, was rich in irony. Notwithstanding their hollow antagonistic rhetoric about defeating Russia, they refused to accept the fact that the Ukrainian Army that they trained, funded, and equipped was whipped decisively in Bakhmut by a much smaller force of alleged band of criminal conscripts –the Dirty Dozen times 3000. In reality, the Wagner Group was not solely responsible for defeating the NATO-backed force. Wagner received ample support from Russia’s regulars, who launched unrelenting artillery and aerial barrages.

