NEW YORK POST:

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to pass sweeping tax hikes on the wealthy, but the freshman lawmaker might want to take care of her own unpaid tax bill first.

Brook Avenue Press, a company she founded in 2012 to publish children’s books in The Bronx, owes the state $1,870.36 in corporate taxes, public records show.

The state slapped the company with a warrant on July 6, 2017, two months after Ocasio-Cortez announced her candidacy to run against Democratic incumbent Joe Crowley for the district that encompasses parts of Queens and The Bronx.

The state requires businesses to pay a corporation tax on a sliding scale based on revenue. The minimum payment last year was $25.

“The company probably got numerous letters from the state and probably ignored them,” one New York City accountant theorized.

Public records show the state dissolved the company in October 2016, which can happen when a business fails to pay corporate taxes or file a return.

The state Tax Department won’t comment on individual companies but typically files warrants as a last resort after trying to collect money.