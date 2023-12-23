Company Claims Its Virtual Girlfriends Are the ‘Future of AI Romantic Companionship’

Digi, a new AI-powered chatbot and avatar system, is attempting to redefine the landscape of digital companionship and romantic interaction with AI “girlfriends.” In a trend that will leave young American men even more isolated, the company claims its technology is the “future of AI romantic companionship.”Readwrite reports that in the evolving realm of artificial intelligence, Digi has emerged as a worrying addition by blending AI with the concept of romantic companionship.

This new app, gaining popularity on various platforms, allows users to create personalized avatars and engage in text-based conversations, including with “AI romantic partners.”Developed by Andrew Young and John Rooney, Digi was founded in April 2023. It offers a unique cartoonish style, aiming to balance realism with a charming appeal to bypass the uncanny valley effect. The creators envision a future where Digi’s capabilities include more advanced interactions, although currently, it is limited to text-based responses.Young wrote on Twitter: “This has never been done before with Disney or Pixar characters, so we’re very excited we could make it work for the first time in history.”

