DEFENSE MAVEN:

As the community mourned with St. Clair Shores PD, critics questioned the value of the police K9’s life over a human.

St. Clair Shores, MI – Controversy over the value of the life of a police K9 dog has been brewing in a small Michigan town after police shot and killed an armed suspect who had just fatally shot a police K9 in the face.

St. Clair Shores Police K9 Axe was murdered in the line of duty while tracking a suspect on Nov. 4.

The St. Clair Shores Police Department responded to the Lakeland Manor Banquet Hall at about 6:30 p.m. for a report of a man with a gun, the Detroit News reported.

There were approximately 70 people at the banquet hall attending a baby shower at the time of the incident, according to WDIV.

The armed man ignored commands from police when they arrived, and fled the scene, the Detroit News reported.

The St. Clair PD deployed K9 Axe to track and apprehend the suspect.

The suspect opened fire on K9 Axe with a handgun, and the police dog was hit, WDIV reported.

St. Clair Shores police officers returned fire and fatally shot the suspect, later identified as 29-year-old Theoddeus Gray of Detroit.

K9 Axe, a four year old German Shepherd who had been a member of the St. Clair Shores PD for two years, was transported to an emergency veterinarian where he was pronounced dead, WDIV reported.

Local activists have expressed outrage about the shooting of Gray, and said they do not feel the suspect’s life should have been taken for killing a police dog.

Detroit business owner Branden Turner told WXYZ that he didn’t believe a K9’s life should be valued at the same level as a human being’s.

“The importance was placed on the life of a K9 officer or a dog who does not share the same rights as a human being in this country,” Turner complained.

He has been selling shirts that read “F–k That Dog: Justice For Theo Gray.” They are available in a variety of colors.