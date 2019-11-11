CBS NEW YORK:

Another hate crime investigation is underway in Brooklyn.

Once again, community leaders say Jewish people are being targeted in Borough Park, CBS2’s Hazel Sanchez reported.

The Boro Park Shomrim released cellphone video of a group of boys they say was throwing eggs on 38th Street outside Dome playground on Sunday afternoon, allegedly targeting Jews.

The suspects are seen taking off, one boy running on top of a car to get away.

“We are really hurt now because it’s a very nice community. It’s very quiet. And we love our neighbors and we would expect our neighbors to love us too, right?” resident Morty Brand said.