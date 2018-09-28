PJ MEDIA:

Communist agitators took to Twitter this week to brainstorm strategies for a violent armed insurrection against their perceived enemies.

“Dr. Bones,” the co-host of the far-left podcast The Guillotine, started the conversation going with his 5,000-plus Twitter followers. Bones (@Ole_Bonsey on Twitter) asked: “Hey quick little question for military minded lefties: should leftists train/organize in a ‘insurgent’ focus where they blend into a civilian population for potential attacks or a more ‘militia’ structure focused on holding/maintaining turf?”

Bones went on to suggest that fellow travelers organize “hidden cells” and focus on ambushes and assassinations to bleed “right-leaning forces” dry. He said the during the day comrades should pretend to be into “helping everybody” and never talk about their “nighttime activities.”

The Guillotine podcast, which covers “global current events from a revolutionary communist and anarchist perspective,” has nearly 15,000 Facebook followers and 250 active monthly donors on its Patreon account.

The conversation above may not be against the law but should be extremely concerning to any Republican in public life. As James O’Keefe’s Project Veritas exposed in its undercover investigation of the Deep State, Marxists have infiltrated the government and are holding jobs where they routinely engage in subversive “resistance” activities while on the clock.

One video released by Project Veritas captured a Department of Justice employee admitting that she does research on the home addresses and license plates of private individuals who are then targeted for loud protests at their homes by socialist demonstrators.

Allison Hrabar has now been fired, but other socialist Justice Department employees also suggested on tape that they use the DOJ LexisNexis accounts to identify home addresses of targets.

On Thursday, another member of the “resistance” on Capitol Hill doxxed Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and both Mike Lee and Orrin Hatch of Utah, posting all of their home addresses and phone numbers on their Wikipedia pages during the hearing on Judge Brett Kavanaugh’s nomination.