Members of the Revolutionary Communist Party in Philadelphia celebrated Independence Day by burning an American flag while the mayor spoke.

VIDEO THREAD: This morning, members of the Revolutionary Communist Party interrupted the July 4 city Celebration of Freedom event in Philadelphia (where both the governor and mayor spoke) by burning an American flag.



They advocated the crowd join them for "a real revolution." pic.twitter.com/lUw9gtlxAV — Ford Fischer (@FordFischer) July 4, 2023

What a vile gesture to make on such an important day for the country.

Townhall reports:

A group of far-Left activists with the Revolutionary Communist Party disrespected the American flag and all it stands for by burning it on Independence Day.



Right outside the Independence Hall in Philadelphia, six Left-wing extremists first disrupted the city’s Celebration of Freedom event by blowing airhorns and yelling into a bullhorn. They all locked hands while one pulled out an American flag and set it on fire.



They taunted attendees, saying, “Come join a real revolution!”



The patriotic event was held to celebrate the day independence was declared from tyranny in 1776, and the fight for liberty began in the United States.

