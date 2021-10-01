The Washington Times

Nancy Pelosi delays $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill for a second time

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi threw in the towel on getting the Thursday floor vote that she had hoped would deliver a $1.2 trillion infrastructure bill to President Biden. In a “Dear Colleague” letter, Mrs. Pelosi acknowledged that “Discussions continue with the House, Senate and White House to reach a bicameral framework agreement to Build Back Better through a reconciliation bill.” The bill, which the California Democrat originally planned to bring to the floor Monday but moved to Thursday, could not attract enough support from House progressives, who demanded the legislation be paired with Mr. Biden’s $3.5 trillion social welfare package. Despite late-night negotiations, House Democratic leaders had contended a floor vote would happen. But Democratic lawmakers from the progressive caucus kept indicating that at least 60 of their 95 members would not vote for the measure. “We will have a reconciliation bill. That is for sure,” Mrs. Pelosi, California Democrat, told reporters at a press conference Thursday afternoon. “We cannot convince people to vote for the infrastructure bill without a clear path for reconciliation.” Democrats who were doubtful the bill would be voted on Thursday told The Washington Times that Republicans are likely to celebrate the delay, but Democrats are not finished trying to push the spending packages across the finish line.

Read more at the Washington Times