An affiliate of the US Communist Party has been playing an outsized role in the debate over “good cause” eviction currently roiling state budget negotiations.

Housing Justice For All, an advocacy organization at the heart of the fight and with deep ties to far-left lawmakers like Comptroller Brad Lander, Public Advocate Jumaane Williams, and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, is an “active partner” of the New York Young Communist League.

In a tweet from August 2021, the New York Communists said they were working with Housing Justice For All to pressure then-Gov. Cuomo to extend the state’s COVID eviction moratorium.

During the state’s current budget negotiations, Housing Justice For All has staged rallies with their progressive allies in the legislature to demand inclusion of “good cause” eviction in the state budget — which would make it illegal for landlords to evict tenants unless they violated their lease agreements and impose strict new rent regulations.

