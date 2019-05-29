BLOOMBERG:

Few things are more anathema to communism than a superyacht, except perhaps taking a ride to the marina in a Bentley.

In Nha Trang on Vietnam’s east coast, motorbikes still outnumber luxury cars but there are signs of flourishing wealth everywhere.

The half-hour drive along the road to the country’s first deep water marina is filled with glimpses of plush resorts, some complete and others in various stages of development. There’s a palpable sense of the money and ambition being poured into this once sleepy fishing village, just a short flight from Ho Chi Minh City. That’s reinforced when Ana Marina, which can accommodate up to 220 yachts, comes into view.

The changes that have catapulted Nha Trang into a thriving holiday destination in recent years for locals and foreigners, especially Chinese and Russians, encapsulate the dramatic advances in the formerly war-ravaged country. Economic growth has held above six per cent for the past five years, driven in part by a manufacturing sector that churns out everything from Nike sportswear to Samsung smartphones. LG Electronics Inc. last month announced plans to shift some of its production from South Korea to Vietnam to cut costs.

Vietnam is also a source of stunning wealth creation. Ultra-high-net-worth individuals, defined as those with investable assets of $30 million or more, were minted faster here in percentage terms than anywhere else in the world between 2013 and 2018, eclipsing even China and India, Knight Frank’s 2019 Wealth Report found. Even at the (much) lower end of the spectrum, things are improving. The country’s poverty rate is decreasing, there aren’t as many households suffering from food shortages and average monthly income per capita increased 10.2 per cent a year from 2016 through 2018 to 3.7 million dong (US$158).