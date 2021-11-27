BREITBART:

The incoming German leftist coalition government has vowed to increase immigration to Germany by allowing more migrants to bring family members to the country, a phenomenon known as chain migration.

The coalition plan between the Social Democrats (SPD) led by incoming Chancellor Olaf Sholz, the Free Femocrats (FPD), and the Greens will radically change Germany’s immigration policy, with the coalition parties agreeing to create more legal routes for migration in hopes of deterring illegal migration.

According to a report from the European Union-funded news website InfoMigrants, the new leftist coalition, nicknamed the “traffic light” coalition, will allow not only more recognized refugees to bring family members to Germany but will allow those with subsidiary protection — a lesser form of refugee status typically afforded to those in jeopardy of harm if the return to their country — to do the same.

More from Breitbart