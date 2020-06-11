Breitbart:

A self-described Communist UK-based newspaper has published an article falsely claiming the police responsible for the death of George Floyd were trained by Israel in “restraint techniques.”

“Officers from the US police force responsible for the killing of George Floyd received training in restraint techniques and anti-terror tactics from Israeli law-enforcement officers,” the newspaper, which belongs to the Communist Party of Great Britain, said.

The allegation was based on the fact “100 Minnesota police officers attended a 2012 conference hosted by the Israeli consulate in Chicago, the second time such an event had been held,” the report said.

There is no evidence that Derek Chauvin, or any of the other officers involved in Floyd’s death, attended the conference.

Moreover, such “restraining techniques” are not part of the Israel law enforcement officers’ training, Israel Police’s national spokesman Micky Rosenfeld told The Jerusalem Post.

“There is no procedure that allows an officer of the Israel Police to carry out an arrest by placing a knee on the neck of a suspect,” Rosenfeld said.

“There is no police counter-terrorism training in the Israel national police force to foreign law enforcement officers that involves such a measure,” he said.

“It does not exist in any police text book.”

He added that to his knowledge, none of the police officers involved had been trained by Israelis.

“The BDS movement is continuing to distort facts. Police only use necessary measures and not the use of force that is prohibited,’” he said, referring to the anti-Israel Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.

