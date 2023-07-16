Climate activists blast paint on Walmart heiress’ $300 million yacht in Ibiza

NY Post

A group of climate change activists trashed a $300 million superyacht owned by billionaire Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie on the Spanish island of Ibiza by blasting it with paint. The Futuro Vegetal group, which translates to Future Vegetable, said on Twitter that two members used fire extinguishers filled with red and black paint to deface the “Kaos” superyacht Sunday morning. Futuro Vegetal also uploaded pictures of two members standing in front of the luxury yacht with signs that read “You Consume Others Suffer.” “The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads us to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” the group said in a statement about the vandalism. “The mega-rich live off the suffering of others.” The Spanish Civil Guard said two people were arrested at the docks this morning over the incident, local Periodico de Ibiza reports.

Read more