Communist revolutionaries set fire to American flags in protest outside Jason Aldean show: ‘We will try it right in front of your concert’

A communist revolutionary group burned American flags and chanted anti-US slogans during a disturbing staged protest outside a Jason Aldean concert in Chicago on Saturday night.

Around 20 communist members belonging to Revolution Club Chicago assembled outside Credit Union 1 Amphitheater in Tinley Park — shouting phrases like “F–k the US and all its might” as they torched the flags, according to the video shared by News2Share.

The group was also filmed taking jabs at Aldean’s song “Try That In A Small Town,” labeling the Georgia-born artist’s song “a piece of fascist sh-t.”

“Guess what, Jason? We will try that in a small town,” activist Rafael Kadaris, a California resident who flew out to the Windy City to take part in the protest, told the Chicago Tribune.

“We will try that in a big city. And we will try it right in front of your concert.”

