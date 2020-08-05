New York Post:

De Blasio announces $10K fines, checkpoints for travelers flouting NYC quarantine

Out-of-state travelers could face up to $10,000 in fines if they break New York City’s two-week quarantine rule and checkpoints will be set up at entry points into the city, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced Wednesday.

Currently, travelers from 35 high-risk infection states and Puerto Rico must quarantine for 14 days. Those flying into New York airports are also required to fill out a special travel form — or face a $2,000 fine.

The new crackdown includes random checkpoints at major bridge and tunnel crossings and up to $10,000 fines for those caught breaking quarantine.

“The idea is we don’t want to penalize people,” de Blasio said at his daily press briefing. “We want to educate them, we want to make sure they’re following the rules.”

He added, “The important thing is the checkpoints are going to send a very important message that this quarantine law is serious.”

