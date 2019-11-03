AOC tweets her support for anti-police protests rocking Brooklyn

NY POST

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez expressed her solidarity with the recent anti-police demonstrations that have been breaking out across Brooklyn. “Ending mass incarceration means challenging a system that jails the poor to free the rich,” the freshman Democrat wrote on Twitter on Saturday. “Arresting people who can’t afford a $2.75 fare makes no one safer and destabilizes our community. New Yorkers know that, they’re not having it, and they’re standing up for each other.” Hundreds of protesters turned out Friday and Saturday in the borough to rally against what they call police brutality by the NYPD and a crackdown on subway fare evaders.

READ MORE AT THE NY POST