China has “always” been “in step with the Davos Spirit”, according to a newspaper which serves as a Chinese Communist Party (CCP) mouthpiece.

An editorial published by the Global Times, wholly owned by the official newspaper of the Central Committee of the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), the People’s Daily, has given full-throated endorsement to this year’s World Economic Forum (WEF) summit in the elite ski resort of Davos, Switzerland.

“It should be underlined that China’s propositions and voices are always in step with the Davos Spirit and have provided a strong support for it,” said the editorial, indicating that the communist regime in Beijing (Peking) is in lockstep with the nexus of globalist political leaders, ultra-rich plutocrats, and representatives of sprawling non-governmental organisations who are convening in the Swiss Alps.

Indeed, the Global Times stressed that “[s]ince 1979, China has never missed a WEF [summit]” — 1979 being the year Communist China began taking development assistance from the United Nations — adding that not only is “the Davos Spirit with openness and cooperation as core [sic] is also resonating with China” but that “China’s ideals and achievements also made the Davos Spirit more dazzling.”

