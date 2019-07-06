THE WASHINGTON POST:

Prosecutors in Washington on Friday dropped the most serious criminal charge filed against a California man whose burning of two American flags outside the White House on the Fourth of July sparked a melee between ideologically opposed groups.

Gregory Lee “Joey” Johnson, 62, of San Francisco, had faced a felony charge of assault on a police officer after two officers said they were doused with an accelerant from the burning flag that made them ill and sent them to a hospital for treatment. That charge was not pursued on Friday.

Johnson still faces other charges of inciting violence, disorderly conduct and violating the fire code, all misdemeanors.

“It was a righteous thing to do in the face of a fascist regime,” Johnson said Friday outside D.C. Superior Court after being freed until his next hearing Aug. 1. He was still wearing his group’s black T-shirt with the slogan “Revolution – nothing less.”

Johnson said he set two flags on fire Thursday afternoon as the city was busy with residents and tourists who had come to President Donald Trump’s controversial “Salute to America” Fourth of July celebration. After the first was extinguished by opponents, another flag fire occurred moments later in front of a uniformed officer for the U.S. Secret Service.

“The flag is a symbol of empire and oppression,” Johnson said.

Johnson is a member of the Revolutionary Communist Party, also espouses the slogan “imagine a world without America,” and he has made burning flags an integral part of his protest. It was Johnson’s burning of an American flag during a march against nuclear war in Dallas in 1984 that led to a landmark 1989 Supreme Court decision overturning his conviction for “desecration of a venerated object” and making flag burning a constitutionally protected right.