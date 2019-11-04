Bronx judge releases ‘gun-blasting thugs’ with no bail

A city judge released two gun suspects without bail the day after they were separately accused of firing their illegal weapons in the street — and incredulous cops are outraged. Bronx Criminal Court Justice Shari Michels — who was once rebuked by the state ethics panel for trying to use her position to wriggle out of a minor traffic accident — oversaw the arraignments of suspected bullet-blasting thugs Alexis Juares, 23, and Jose Serrano, 37, both of whom already have lengthy rap sheets.

