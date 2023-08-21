Commercial airlines in the US racked up staggering 46 ‘close calls’ in last month alone

Dozens of near-misses between aircraft in the US last month highlight the alarming number of incidents which have taken place this year.

There were 46 ‘close calls’ in July, according to reports shared by the Federal Aviation Authority, and airline workers fear it’s only a matter of time before a devastating incident in the US.

Recent examples include several cases of aircraft almost colliding during take-off or landing at major US airports. Others include a mid-air near miss between two planes traveling in excess of 500mph.

More here.