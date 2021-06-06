Breitbart

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo predicted that ransomware attacks were “here to stay.” Raimondo said, “The first thing we have to recognize is this is the reality, and we should assume, and businesses should assume, that these attacks are here to stay and, if anything, will intensify. And so just last week, the White House sent out a letter broadly to the business community urging the business community to do more.” She continued, “Some very simple steps like two-factor authentication, having proper backups and backup technology, can be enormously helpful against a wide variety of these attacks. So it is clear that the private sector needs to be more vigilant, by the way, including small- and medium-sized companies. Also, President Biden has been clear that we are going to do more. in fact, certain components of the American Jobs Plan Provide for investments to shore up the nation’s cyber-infrastructure, which is just another reason why it is so important that the AJP passes.”

