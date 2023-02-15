“He who fights with monsters might take care lest he thereby become a monster. And if you gaze for long into an abyss, the abyss gazes also into you.”

Nietzsche

Great interview; regarding the Twitter feedback:

MAGAlomania is real. There are those who Fail to criticize DJT, and rabidly attack anyone who points to any of Trumps shortcomings.

They fail to see ‘America First’ is greater than any one Man/Woman. Perhaps this rabidity is a natural, symptomatic byproduct of the mentally Disordered left’s constant unwarranted attacks….where nature finds balance in all things…..

This Encumbered State is the Grease on the Skids which rides the WEFs Agenda 2030 delivery. Disharmony, disunity, discord and dissonance……(Mental) Disorder.

Magalomania is an avoidable, Political Sepsis stemming from the Infected Left.

– Premium Subscriber Robert