Dear Dr. Savage (or Michael if you prefer),

I hope this is the right way of reaching you, replying to your email.

First let me tell you: NEVER STOP DOING WHAT YOU ARE DOING.

Your podcasts are wonderful, one of the few rays of light in these dark times. I always look forward to listening to them: shaving, driving, walking. The format is fantastic. I love the historical context, the literary milieu, the many guests from on all kinds of background, the avoidance of excessive partisanship. Your podcasts keep me going.

Regarding the Pompeo interview I really appreciated it. I like to hear from different points of view and always preaching to the choir is boring,

I liked Mr. Pompeo, of Italian-Abruzzo origin like myself, his accomplishments and dedication. I share many of his views and enjoyed listening to somebody who is a gifted politician who could make a real contribution to getting the Country back on track. It was great to listen to the views of one of our major political figures and I thank you for that.

The only major thing that had me a bit bewildered is the impression I got of his superficial understanding and analysis of the Ukrainian-Russian quagmire. From a former Secretary of State, I expected better knowledge of the real situation.

The usual phrase that this would have not happened under Trump, because Putin feared Trump, is absolute nonsense. If America kept supporting the crazy Zelensky regime policies of forced Ukranization of the Russian areas (with some shelling of 14,000 dead people in Donbas along the way), if America kept supporting Ukraine in NATO, Putin would have invaded under any President, Trump included. Trump/Pompeo should have tried to force Zelensky to apply the Minsk agreements but they did nothing.

Also the Sudetenland in 1938 comparison proves, in my opinion, exactly the opposite of what was stated. A large ethnic minority that is not allowed a good degree of autonomy from the central government is incompatible with a modern peaceful democracy. WW2 proves that, Yugoslavia proves that. We had the same problem in Istria and Dalmatia here in Italy. Forced nationalization over local native minorities breeds never ending conflicts.

Also Pompeo seems to downplay the damage done so far in the geopolitical theater (BRICS countries ever closer together that see the US as the common enemy) and he naively seems to think that the Russians, once a military stalemate is reached, will come back to the negotiating table. I think the Russians have had it with talking to us for many years (Minsk, billions of their money frozen in our western banks, obsession with regime change). It will be very difficult to piece together the broken glasses and we will need less hubris, not just strength.

Overall, a very nice and intelligent person, but the impression is that his views are somewhat ill-equipped, either as CIC or SoS, to broker some type of new world peace/armistice/order.

I do not know much about China but if his analysis on China is as good as what I heard about Russia, he might need a refresher…………

Also, from the couple of Chinese friends I know in Taiwan, and one in Hong Kong, my impression is that the last thing the Taiwanese elites will do is become cannon fodder for us, like the Ukrainians are doing. The Han Taiwanese that came with Chiang Kai-Sheck, that hold most of the economic and political power on the island, if they have to choose between a bloody war alongside the USA or some type of accommodation with their distant cousins in Peking, will choose the latter, IMHO.

All the best and keep going till you have the energy to keep going……for many many years I hope …..you are in my prayers (even though I pray very little, a bit like you).

Paolo

Verona, Italy