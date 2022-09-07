Hi Michael, I hope you are well. I’ve been listening to your show since I was 14. I’m now 32 and listen to your podcast everyday on commute to work.

I live in the UK and I am ashamed you are banned from the country. Whilst growing up listening to your show I have achieved my life long goal in life of becoming an Airline Captain.

Being from a single parent family with no financial backing, it hasn’t been easy. However, your off piste wide varied topics have provided me so much joy. Thank you for having such a great impact on my life. Coincidentally it was someone I met playing flight simulator online that got me onto your show back in 2004. Keep the podcasts and YouTube videos coming!