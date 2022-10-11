Eugene Rost:

Dr. Savage. I enjoyed your prior broadcast platforms much more.

Your guest did not impress me at all. He is no more an expert in Russia than I am an expert in classical ballet.

Unfortunately, today’s Jerusalem Post is pretty much the same as SF Chronicle, same as CNN, BBC, Fox, MSLSD and so on. They are all called Mainstream media. Enough said…

And I lived both in Ukraine and in Russia. So, the bar is very high here…

The guy was just regurgitating typical liberal globalist, Atlantist, MSM narrative on the topic. To your credit, you tried to ask him difficult questions. But they were mostly ignored, in their typical manner.