Jon Facci

With all due respect for your entire career, the 3 hour 7:00 pm eastern show was the greatest radio I’ve ever known. Exquisite fine art. When the train left the station at 9:59 it was clear that I just witnessed a Masterpiece. 3 full hours with the proper crescendo transcended radio and broadcasting. When they are aired I pray you retain all of the music rights from the various publishers to present them in full. Also, many predictions will have been proven to be true.



SIGN UP TO BE A MEMBER!