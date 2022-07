Michael, I just finished listening to today’s podcast – very well done! The four-way conversation, discussed with adult, intelligent viewpoints – reminiscent of middle 20th century American media style – should be a model for how to conduct future debates/topics with logical taste. For me, however, the real treat was your story “His First Abortion”. I thought that was a first-rate piece of literature. Bravo!

–David Cadwallader

