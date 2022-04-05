Comment from Bill Bullerwell – The insanity modern liberalism foments. It destroys anything of inherent value while leaving a trail of social chaos in its path. It perverts truth, inverts moral values and legitimizes the absurd.

Modern liberals side with evil over good, wrong over right and adopts the behaviours and legislation that lead to failure instead of embracing the actions and policies that lead to success. The modern liberal may believe they “mean well” but ultimately destroys EVERYTHING in the process of “meaning well”…