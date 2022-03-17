NEW YORK POST:

A comet twice the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs comes dangerously close to Earth every once in a while.

Every year, stargazers get out their telescopes with excitement to watch the Perseids meteor showers in July and August – and Comet Swift-Tuttle is to thank.

The Perseids, which appear to us as beautiful shooting stars lighting up the night sky, is really an enormous stream of space debris that our Earth is periodically passing through.

This stream extends for more than 15 million kilometers through space and is the product of the Comet Swift-Tuttle.

