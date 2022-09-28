Rep. James Comer, R-Ky., told Newsmax Tuesday that “some of the bad energy policies coming out of the Biden administration” might be explained by “more and more evidence” that shows President “Joe Biden was a part of Hunter’s shady business dealings.”

“I think everybody in America knows Hunter Biden is a bad dude, and he’s a shady business character, but what we’re starting to find out from the Republicans on the House Oversight Committee is that Joe Biden did, in fact, know very well what Hunter Biden was doing,” the Kentucky Republican said during an appearance on “Spicer & Co.” “More and more evidence is beginning to come in that Joe Biden was a part of this. That’s a national security crisis.”

“More and more evidence is coming forward: more and more emails, more and more text messages and more and more whistleblowers that were in direct contact with Hunter Biden and his associates,” Comer continued. “That would lead me to believe that this is of the utmost concern to every American. I believe the FBI had to know about a lot of this stuff that was going on. I wonder why they haven’t done anything about it.”

