British comedian Jimmy Carr has come under fire for a Holocaust joke aimed at Romani people which he made during his new Netflix comedy special, His Dark Material.

The comedy special first aired on Christmas Day but the specific clip referring to the Holocaust gained widespread attention after a clip was shared on social media on Friday afternoon, The Guardian reported.

When people talk about the Holocaust, they talk about the tragedy and horror of 6 million Jewish lives being lost to the Nazi war machine,” said Carr to a laughing audience. “But they never mention the thousands of G****s that were killed by the Nazis. No one ever wants to talk about that, because no one ever wants to talk about the positives.”

Several British anti-hate groups including the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust and Hope Not Hate have responded to Carr’s quip, condemning him for joking about the persecution of the Roma and Sinti people, who were targeted for total extermination alongside Jews by the Nazis.

Historians estimate that between 220,000 – 500,000 Roma and Sinti people were killed by the Nazis during the Holocaust, roughly 50% of their total population in Europe at the time.

