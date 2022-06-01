BREITBART:

A former professional comedian named Walter Mong’are Nyambane on Monday became the first official candidate for the upcoming presidential election in Kenya, the country’s Capital FM news website reported.

“Nyambane, a former actor in the once-popular Redykyulass comedy group was the first to get approval to be on the ballot in the August 9 presidential election,” Capital FM revealed on May 30.

“We have looked at all your documents and you have met all the requirements to vie for the presidency,” Wafula Chebukati, the chairman of Kenya’s Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission, told Nyambane on May 30.

Wafula spoke during a ceremony in which he presented the former comic with a certificate certifying his presidential candidacy.

Nyambe gained fame within Kenya through a successful career in the comedic arts before venturing into the public sector through various government roles in recent years.

“Nyambane resigned as a Director of Youth Programs in the presidency and Cabinet Affairs Office in February,” according to Captial FM.

