BREITBART:

Actor-comedian George Lopez walked back comments he made Sunday offering to accept a bounty to assassinate President Donald Trump.

Iranian authorities reportedly put an $80 million dollar bounty on President Trump, a bounty Lopez said he’d take on for $40 million.

“[Iranian] authorities have put a bounty on American President Donald Trump’s head during the televised funeral of General [Qasem Soleimani] after he was assassinated last week,” said Chicano Worldstar on Instagram. “What are your thoughts?”

“We’ll do it for half,” responded George Lopez from his official Instagram account.

After searing backlash online — “arrest George Lopez” was trending on Twitter on Monday — Lopez is walking back his comment, saying it was “a joke” according to a Fox News report.

Meanwhile, the Secret Service says it is aware of the death threat Lopez made against President Trump.